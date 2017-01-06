Prep Preview/Recap: 1/6/17

This weekend’s prep sports schedule features two postseason rematches. Both can be heard on your radio and streamed online. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- BOYS HOCKEY @ MANKATO WEST
- 1-0/OT Win
- Improve to 5-6
- First win over the Scarlets in exactly 12 years
- Won 3-0 vs. MW 1/5/2006
- SHOTS
- Austin- 18
- MW- 24
- Austin goal: Brayden Merritt (OT- 7:37; A- Nate Murphy)
- Noah Bawek: 24 saves
- Next game: @ Winona 1/7 @ 2:00 p.m.
- GIRLS HOCKEY VS. ALBERT LEA
- 4-3/OT Win
- Improve to 3-12
- Sweep season home and home with Albert Lea
- SHOTS
- Austin- 53
- MW- 13
- Austin goals:
- Jordyn McCormick (1P- 15:12; A- Myia Hoium, Erin Bickler)
- Alexis Stich (2P- 16:53; A- Sam Grunewald, Myia Hoium)
- Myia Hoium (3P- 13:07; A- Jaiden Schuster)
- Erin Bickler (OT- 3:15; A- Jordyn McCormick, Lily Holtz)
- Faith Sayles: 10 saves
- Next game: vs. Winona 1/7 @ 1:00 p.m.
- BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING VS. JOHN MARSHALL
- 91-89 Loss
- Isaac Christopherson: 1st place, 100 AND 200-freestyle
- Mitchell Mayer: 1st place, 100-butterfly
- Logan Kelly: 1st place, 100-breaststroke
- Mayer, Thompson, Kelly, Christopherson: 1st place, 200-freestyle Relay
- GYMNASTICS @ NORTHFIELD
- 140.55-132 Win
- #7 BOYS BASKETBALL (7-0; 4-0 Section 1AAA) VS. NORTHFIELD (5-3; 2-0 Section 1AAA) 1/6 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Pregame at 7:00 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS and myaustinminnesota.com.
- Packers coming off 70-32 Win vs. Century 1/3
- Raiders coming off 71-45 Win @ Mayo 1/3
- Played three times last season
- 12/8/15- Austin Won 56-55 @ Northfield
- Oman Oman full court heave
- 1/29/16- Austin Won 80-71 vs. Northfield
- Made 21 free throws (most came in the 2nd half)
- 2/27/16- Austin Lost 64-61 vs. Northfield
- Trailed by as much as 10 in the first half, 29-23 at halftime
- Kyle Oberbroeckling: team high 7 points
- Duoth Gach: 4 points
- Started 2nd half on 7-0 run to take 30-29 lead
- Oman: hit 2 free throws in final minute to force OT
- team: 14-16 FT in regulation
- OT
- 0-3 3PT, 0-2 FT
- Duoth Gach: team high 20 points
- 16 in 2nd half, OT
- A Gach lead the team in scoring over the final 12 games
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (5-4; 3-3 Section 1AAA) @ #8 NORTHFIELD (8-2; 3-0 Section 1AAA) 1/6 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 46-38 Win @ Century 1/3
- First win over Century since 2012-13 season (1/11/13)
- Raiders coming off 47-41/OT Loss vs. Mayo 1/3
- Split last season’s home and home
- Both home teams won
- Games decided by average of 3 ½ points
- LYLE-PACELLI
- BOYS BASKETBALL (4-2; 4-2 Section 1A-West) VS. GRAND MEADOW (3-5; 2-5 Section 1A-West) 1/6 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 82-32 Win @ Christian Life Academy 1/3
- Larks coming off 51-42 Win @ Glenville-Emmons 1/5
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (7-1; 6-0 Section 1A-West) @ HOUSTON (3-5; 3-3 Section 1A-West) 1/6 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 90-39 Win vs. LeRoy-Ostrander 1/3
- Hurricanes coming off 67-31 Loss @ Stewartville 1/5
- GIRLS BASKETBALL @ #3 GOODHUE 1/7 @ 3:00 P.M.
- Pregame at 2:30 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com
- Rematch of last season’s Sub-section championship game
- 43-42 Loss
- End season at 25-4
- Lead 28-15 at halftime
- +13 FG% (41.7-28.5)
- +39 3PT% (55.5-16.7)
- Sarah Holtz: game high 13 points
- Lead 41-24 with 9 ½ minutes left
- Lead 42-32 with 2:21 left
- Closest game had been since LP lead 24-13 in first half
- Lead 42-35 with 1:22 left
- Tied at 42 with 8 seconds left
- Goodhue took 43-42 lead on Megan Ryan FT with 4 seconds left
- Missed first, made second
- Holtz: team high 18 points
- Sydney Lodermeier: game high 22 points
- BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. RANDOLPH
- 65-59 Loss
- Fall to 4-4
- Sam Wurst: 18 points, 8 rebounds
- McKenna Hein: 12 points, 14 rebounds
- Marissa Larson: 12 points, 11 rebounds
- FG: 25/59 (42%)
- 3PT: 3/16 (18%)
- 6/14 (42%)
- Next game: vs. Maple River (3-4; 1-3 Section 2AA-South) 1/6 @ 7:15 p.m.
- BOYS BASKETBALL (4-3; 0-1 Section 1A-West) VS. MAPLE RIVER (7-3; 3-3 Section 2AA-South) 1/6 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 67-53 Win vs. Mankato Loyola 12/22/16 (15 days)
- Eagles coming off 55-50 Loss vs. New Richland-H-E-G 12/29/16 (@ Bethany Lutheran Tournament; Mankato)
- GRAND MEADOW
- BOYS BASKETBALL @ LYLE-PACELLI 1/6 @ 7:15 P.M.
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (6-4; 5-2 Section 1A-West) @ LANESBORO (4-6; 2-6 Section 1A-East) 1/6 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 61-34 Win @ Schaeffer Academy 1/3 (W6)
- Burros coming off 38-32 @ Hope Lutheran 1/3
- SOUTHLAND
- BOYS BASKETBALL (3-1; 2-0 Section 1A-West) VS. #4 GOODHUE (10-0; 5-0 Section 1A-West) 1/7 @ 3:00 P.M.
- Coming off 73-60 Win @ Dover-Eyota 12/19 (18 days)
- Wildcats coming off 55-22 Win @ Grand Meadow 12/29 (@ GM Invitational)
- Will be 2nd of back to back for Goodhue; host Kenyon-Wanamingo tonight