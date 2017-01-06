Prep Preview/Recap: 1/6/17

January 6, 2017 Sports Leave a reply
This weekend’s prep sports schedule features two postseason rematches. Both can be heard on your radio and streamed online. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • BOYS HOCKEY @ MANKATO WEST
        • 1-0/OT Win
        • Improve to 5-6
        • First win over the Scarlets in exactly 12 years
          • Won 3-0 vs. MW 1/5/2006
        • SHOTS
          • Austin- 18
          • MW- 24
        • Austin goal: Brayden Merritt (OT- 7:37; A- Nate Murphy)
        • Noah Bawek: 24 saves
        • Next game: @ Winona 1/7 @ 2:00 p.m.

      • GIRLS HOCKEY VS. ALBERT LEA
        • 4-3/OT Win
        • Improve to 3-12
          • Sweep season home and home with Albert Lea
        • SHOTS
          • Austin- 53
          • MW- 13
        • Austin goals:
          • Jordyn McCormick (1P- 15:12; A- Myia Hoium, Erin Bickler)
          • Alexis Stich (2P- 16:53; A- Sam Grunewald, Myia Hoium)
          • Myia Hoium (3P- 13:07; A- Jaiden Schuster)
          • Erin Bickler (OT- 3:15; A- Jordyn McCormick, Lily Holtz)
        • Faith Sayles: 10 saves
        • Next game: vs. Winona 1/7 @ 1:00 p.m.

      • BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING VS. JOHN MARSHALL
        • 91-89 Loss
        • Isaac Christopherson: 1st place, 100 AND 200-freestyle
        • Mitchell Mayer: 1st place, 100-butterfly
        • Logan Kelly: 1st place, 100-breaststroke
        • Mayer, Thompson, Kelly, Christopherson: 1st place, 200-freestyle Relay

      • GYMNASTICS @ NORTHFIELD
        • 140.55-132 Win

      • #7 BOYS BASKETBALL (7-0; 4-0 Section 1AAA) VS. NORTHFIELD (5-3; 2-0 Section 1AAA) 1/6 @ 7:30 P.M.
        • Pregame at 7:00 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS and myaustinminnesota.com.
        • Packers coming off 70-32 Win vs. Century 1/3
        • Raiders coming off 71-45 Win @ Mayo 1/3
        • Played three times last season
          • 12/8/15- Austin Won 56-55 @ Northfield
            • Oman Oman full court heave
          • 1/29/16- Austin Won 80-71 vs. Northfield
            • Made 21 free throws (most came in the 2nd half)
          • 2/27/16- Austin Lost 64-61 vs. Northfield

 

  • Trailed by as much as 10 in the first half, 29-23 at halftime

 

              • Kyle Oberbroeckling: team high 7 points
              • Duoth Gach: 4 points

 

  • Started 2nd half on 7-0 run to take 30-29 lead
  • Oman: hit 2 free throws in final minute to force OT

 

              • team: 14-16 FT in regulation

 

  • OT

 

              • 0-3 3PT, 0-2 FT

 

  • Duoth Gach: team high 20 points
  • 16 in 2nd half, OT

 

            • A Gach lead the team in scoring over the final 12 games

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL (5-4; 3-3 Section 1AAA) @ #8 NORTHFIELD (8-2; 3-0 Section 1AAA) 1/6 @ 7:30 P.M.
        • Coming off 46-38 Win @ Century 1/3
          • First win over Century since 2012-13 season (1/11/13)
        • Raiders coming off 47-41/OT Loss vs. Mayo 1/3
        • Split last season’s home and home
          • Both home teams won
          • Games decided by average of 3 ½ points

 

  • LYLE-PACELLI

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL (4-2; 4-2 Section 1A-West) VS. GRAND MEADOW (3-5; 2-5 Section 1A-West) 1/6 @ 7:15 P.M.
        • Coming off 82-32 Win @ Christian Life Academy 1/3
        • Larks coming off 51-42 Win @ Glenville-Emmons 1/5

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL (7-1; 6-0 Section 1A-West) @ HOUSTON (3-5; 3-3 Section 1A-West) 1/6 @ 7:15 P.M.
        • Coming off 90-39 Win vs. LeRoy-Ostrander 1/3  
        • Hurricanes coming off 67-31 Loss @ Stewartville 1/5

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL @ #3 GOODHUE 1/7 @ 3:00 P.M.
        • Pregame at 2:30 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com
        • Rematch of last season’s Sub-section championship game
          • 43-42 Loss
          • End season at 25-4
          • Lead 28-15 at halftime
            • +13 FG% (41.7-28.5)
            • +39 3PT% (55.5-16.7)
            • Sarah Holtz: game high 13 points
          • Lead 41-24 with 9 ½ minutes left
          • Lead 42-32 with 2:21 left
            • Closest game had been since LP lead 24-13 in first half
          • Lead 42-35 with 1:22 left
          • Tied at 42 with 8 seconds left
          • Goodhue took 43-42 lead on Megan Ryan FT with 4 seconds left
            • Missed first, made second
          • Holtz: team high 18 points
          • Sydney Lodermeier: game high 22 points  

 

  • BLOOMING PRAIRIE

 

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. RANDOLPH
        • 65-59 Loss
        • Fall to 4-4
        • Sam Wurst: 18 points, 8 rebounds
        • McKenna Hein: 12 points, 14 rebounds
        • Marissa Larson: 12 points, 11 rebounds
        • FG: 25/59 (42%)
        • 3PT: 3/16 (18%)
        • 6/14 (42%)
        • Next game: vs. Maple River (3-4; 1-3 Section 2AA-South) 1/6 @ 7:15 p.m.

      • BOYS BASKETBALL (4-3; 0-1 Section 1A-West) VS. MAPLE RIVER (7-3; 3-3 Section 2AA-South) 1/6 @ 7:15 P.M.
        • Coming off 67-53 Win vs. Mankato Loyola 12/22/16 (15 days)
        • Eagles coming off 55-50 Loss vs. New Richland-H-E-G 12/29/16 (@ Bethany Lutheran Tournament; Mankato)

 

  • GRAND MEADOW

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL @ LYLE-PACELLI 1/6 @ 7:15 P.M.

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL (6-4; 5-2 Section 1A-West) @ LANESBORO (4-6; 2-6 Section 1A-East) 1/6 @ 7:15 P.M.
        • Coming off 61-34 Win @ Schaeffer Academy 1/3 (W6)
        • Burros coming off 38-32 @ Hope Lutheran 1/3

 

  • SOUTHLAND

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL (3-1; 2-0 Section 1A-West) VS. #4 GOODHUE (10-0; 5-0 Section 1A-West) 1/7 @ 3:00 P.M.
      • Coming off 73-60 Win @ Dover-Eyota 12/19 (18 days)
      • Wildcats coming off 55-22 Win @ Grand Meadow 12/29 (@ GM Invitational)
      • Will be 2nd of back to back for Goodhue; host Kenyon-Wanamingo tonight

 

 

 