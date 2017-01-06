Prep Preview/Recap: 1/6/17

This weekend’s prep sports schedule features two postseason rematches. Both can be heard on your radio and streamed online. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.

AUSTIN

BOYS HOCKEY @ MANKATO WEST 1-0/OT Win Improve to 5-6 First win over the Scarlets in exactly 12 years Won 3-0 vs. MW 1/5/2006 SHOTS Austin- 18 MW- 24 Austin goal: Brayden Merritt (OT- 7:37; A- Nate Murphy) Noah Bawek: 24 saves Next game: @ Winona 1/7 @ 2:00 p.m.





GIRLS HOCKEY VS. ALBERT LEA 4-3/OT Win Improve to 3-12 Sweep season home and home with Albert Lea SHOTS Austin- 53 MW- 13 Austin goals: Jordyn McCormick (1P- 15:12; A- Myia Hoium, Erin Bickler) Alexis Stich (2P- 16:53; A- Sam Grunewald, Myia Hoium) Myia Hoium (3P- 13:07; A- Jaiden Schuster) Erin Bickler (OT- 3:15; A- Jordyn McCormick, Lily Holtz) Faith Sayles: 10 saves Next game: vs. Winona 1/7 @ 1:00 p.m.





BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING VS. JOHN MARSHALL 91-89 Loss Isaac Christopherson: 1st place, 100 AND 200-freestyle Mitchell Mayer: 1st place, 100-butterfly Logan Kelly: 1st place, 100-breaststroke Mayer, Thompson, Kelly, Christopherson: 1st place, 200-freestyle Relay





GYMNASTICS @ NORTHFIELD 140.55-132 Win





#7 BOYS BASKETBALL (7-0; 4-0 Section 1AAA) VS. NORTHFIELD (5-3; 2-0 Section 1AAA) 1/6 @ 7:30 P.M. Pregame at 7:00 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS and myaustinminnesota.com. Packers coming off 70-32 Win vs. Century 1/3 Raiders coming off 71-45 Win @ Mayo 1/3 Played three times last season 12/8/15- Austin Won 56-55 @ Northfield Oman Oman full court heave 1/29/16- Austin Won 80-71 vs. Northfield Made 21 free throws (most came in the 2nd half) 2/27/16- Austin Lost 64-61 vs. Northfield



Trailed by as much as 10 in the first half, 29-23 at halftime

Kyle Oberbroeckling: team high 7 points













Duoth Gach: 4 points

Started 2nd half on 7-0 run to take 30-29 lead

Oman: hit 2 free throws in final minute to force OT

team: 14-16 FT in regulation

OT

0-3 3PT, 0-2 FT

Duoth Gach: team high 20 points

16 in 2nd half, OT

A Gach lead the team in scoring over the final 12 games





GIRLS BASKETBALL (5-4; 3-3 Section 1AAA) @ #8 NORTHFIELD (8-2; 3-0 Section 1AAA) 1/6 @ 7:30 P.M. Coming off 46-38 Win @ Century 1/3 First win over Century since 2012-13 season (1/11/13) Raiders coming off 47-41/OT Loss vs. Mayo 1/3 Split last season’s home and home Both home teams won Games decided by average of 3 ½ points



LYLE-PACELLI

BOYS BASKETBALL (4-2; 4-2 Section 1A-West) VS. GRAND MEADOW (3-5; 2-5 Section 1A-West) 1/6 @ 7:15 P.M. Coming off 82-32 Win @ Christian Life Academy 1/3 Larks coming off 51-42 Win @ Glenville-Emmons 1/5





GIRLS BASKETBALL (7-1; 6-0 Section 1A-West) @ HOUSTON (3-5; 3-3 Section 1A-West) 1/6 @ 7:15 P.M. Coming off 90-39 Win vs. LeRoy-Ostrander 1/3 Hurricanes coming off 67-31 Loss @ Stewartville 1/5





GIRLS BASKETBALL @ #3 GOODHUE 1/7 @ 3:00 P.M. Pregame at 2:30 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com Rematch of last season’s Sub-section championship game 43-42 Loss End season at 25-4 Lead 28-15 at halftime +13 FG% (41.7-28.5) +39 3PT% (55.5-16.7) Sarah Holtz: game high 13 points Lead 41-24 with 9 ½ minutes left Lead 42-32 with 2:21 left Closest game had been since LP lead 24-13 in first half Lead 42-35 with 1:22 left Tied at 42 with 8 seconds left Goodhue took 43-42 lead on Megan Ryan FT with 4 seconds left Missed first, made second Holtz: team high 18 points Sydney Lodermeier: game high 22 points



BLOOMING PRAIRIE

GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. RANDOLPH 65-59 Loss Fall to 4-4 Sam Wurst: 18 points, 8 rebounds McKenna Hein: 12 points, 14 rebounds Marissa Larson: 12 points, 11 rebounds FG: 25/59 (42%) 3PT: 3/16 (18%) 6/14 (42%) Next game: vs. Maple River (3-4; 1-3 Section 2AA-South) 1/6 @ 7:15 p.m.





BOYS BASKETBALL (4-3; 0-1 Section 1A-West) VS. MAPLE RIVER (7-3; 3-3 Section 2AA-South) 1/6 @ 7:15 P.M. Coming off 67-53 Win vs. Mankato Loyola 12/22/16 (15 days) Eagles coming off 55-50 Loss vs. New Richland-H-E-G 12/29/16 (@ Bethany Lutheran Tournament; Mankato)



GRAND MEADOW

BOYS BASKETBALL @ LYLE-PACELLI 1/6 @ 7:15 P.M.





GIRLS BASKETBALL (6-4; 5-2 Section 1A-West) @ LANESBORO (4-6; 2-6 Section 1A-East) 1/6 @ 7:15 P.M. Coming off 61-34 Win @ Schaeffer Academy 1/3 (W6) Burros coming off 38-32 @ Hope Lutheran 1/3



SOUTHLAND