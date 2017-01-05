Prep Preview: 1/5/17

The next handful of Mower County area teams file in the 2017 portion of their schedules. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.



AUSTIN

BOYS HOCKEY (4-6; 3-2 Section 1A) @ MANKATO WEST (6-5; 2-1 Section 1A) 1/5 @ 7:15 P.M. Coming off 7-3 Loss vs. Eveleth-Gilbert 12/30/16 (@ E-G Invitational) Scarlets coming off 4-2 Win @ Albert Lea 1/3/17





GIRLS HOCKEY (1-12; 0-5 Section 1A) VS. ALBERT LEA (4-9; 1-3 Section 1A) 1/5 @ 7:00 P.M. Coming off 8-1 Loss @ Owatonna 1/3/17 Tigers coming off 4-2 Win @ Mankato West 1/3/17



BLOOMING PRAIRIE

GIRLS BASKETBALL (4-3; 1-2 Section 1A-West) VS. RANDOLPH (8-4; 2-2 Section 1A-West) 1/5 @ 7:15 P.M. Coming off 53-45 Win @ Southland 12/20/16 Rockets coming off 58-27 Win vs. Glenville-Emmons 1/3/17 Only meeting of the season



GRAND MEADOW