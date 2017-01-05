Austin man facing domestic assault charges after being arrested Wednesday night

An Austin man is facing domestic assault charges in Mower County District Court after he was arrested by Austin Police late Wednesday night.

Chief of Police Brian Krueger reported that officers responded to a report of a domestic assault at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday night on the 1300 block of 10th Avenue Northwest. The victim, a 21-year old female from Austin sent officers to a residence on the 800 block of 9th Avenue Southwest where the suspect, 22-year old Bryce Brim of Austin was heading. Officers intercepted Brim entering a residence on the block, and Krueger stated that he refused to come to the door. Authorities were given permission by the owner to enter the residence, and were told they could enter through an unlocked window. Chief Krueger stated that while officers were trying to enter through the window, Brim tried to slam the window shut on their hands. They were forced to use a taser and mace to eventually gain entry and take Brim into custody.

Brim is being held at the Mower County jail on charges of domestic assault and felony domestic assault by strangulation. Chief Krueger noted that Brim was extremely uncooperative with jail staff and had to be maced again while being booked into the jail. The woman did not require medical treatment.