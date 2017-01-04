Prep Recap: 1/4/17

January 4, 2017 Sports
Win streaks extended. A pair of Mower County area student-athletes made college commitments. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • #7 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. ROCHESTER CENTURY
        • 70-32 Win
        • Improve to 7-0 (4-0 Section 1AAA)
          • Last overall undefeated team in Section 1AAA, Big Nine
            • Northfield only other team undefeated in section play (2-0)
              • Packers host Raiders on Friday @ 7:30
        • Packers lead 26-15 at halftime
          • Ended game on 36-4 run
        • Duoth Gach: team high 16 points
        • Tate Hebrink: 13 points, 8 steals, 5 assists
        • Next game: vs. Northfield 1/6 @ 7:30 p.m.
          • 7:00 pregame on KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL @ CENTURY
        • 46-38 Win
        • Improve to 5-4
        • First win over Century 1/11/13
          • 60-57 @ Century
        • Packers lead 19-18 at halftime
        • Colie Justice: team high 20 points
        • Awenia Nywesh: 12 points, 15 rebounds
        • Next game: @ Northfield 1/6

      • GIRLS HOCKEY @ OWATONNA
        • 8-1 Loss
        • Fall to 0-12
        • Austin goal: Erin Bickler (A- Claire Olson)
        • SHOTS:
          • Austin- 9
          • Owatonna- 37 
          • Next game: vs. Albert Lea 1/5s

 

  • BOYS SOCCER
  • Matias Parada: committed to Luther College

  • LYLE-PACELLI

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL @ CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY
        • 82-32 Win
        • Improve to 4-2
        • Athletics lead 38-17 at halftime
        • Brady Lester: game high 21 points
        • Nathan Drees: 9 points, 6 steals, 4 assists
        • Next game: vs. Grand Meadow 1/6

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. LEROY-OSTRANDER
        • 90-39 Win
        • Improve to 7-1
        • Athletics lead 53-22 at halftime
        • FIRST HALF
          • FG: 22/39 (56.4%)
          • 3PT: 9/16 (56.25%)
            • Started 9/10
          • FT: 0/2
        • SECOND HALF
          • FG: 16/27 (59.26%)
          • 3PT: 2/6 (33.33%)
          • FT: 3/5 (60%)
        • TOTAL
          • FG: 38/66 (57.57%)
          • 3PT: 11/22 (50%)
          • FT: 3/7 (42.9%)
        • Kristi Fett: 18 points, 2 blocks
        • Caitlin Roberts: 14 points
        • Next game: @ Houston 1/6

 

  • GRAND MEADOW

 

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL @ SCHAEFFER ACADEMY
        • 61-34 Win
        • Improve to 6-4 (W6)
        • Larks lead 32-18 at halftime
        • Jordyn Glynn: 21 points
        • Riley Queensland: 15 points
        • Next game: @ Lanesboro 1/6  

      • FOOTBALL
        • RB/LB Christopher Bain committed to Southwest Minnesota State  

 

  • SOUTHLAND

 

    • BOYS BASKETBALL @ CALEDONIA
      • PPD; Makeup TBD

    • GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. CALEDONIA
      • PPD; Makeup TBD