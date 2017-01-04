Prep Recap: 1/4/17

Win streaks extended. A pair of Mower County area student-athletes made college commitments. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- #7 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. ROCHESTER CENTURY
- 70-32 Win
- Improve to 7-0 (4-0 Section 1AAA)
- Last overall undefeated team in Section 1AAA, Big Nine
- Northfield only other team undefeated in section play (2-0)
- Packers host Raiders on Friday @ 7:30
- Packers lead 26-15 at halftime
- Ended game on 36-4 run
- Duoth Gach: team high 16 points
- Tate Hebrink: 13 points, 8 steals, 5 assists
- Next game: vs. Northfield 1/6 @ 7:30 p.m.
- 7:00 pregame on KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com
- GIRLS BASKETBALL @ CENTURY
- 46-38 Win
- Improve to 5-4
- First win over Century 1/11/13
- 60-57 @ Century
- Packers lead 19-18 at halftime
- Colie Justice: team high 20 points
- Awenia Nywesh: 12 points, 15 rebounds
- Next game: @ Northfield 1/6
- GIRLS HOCKEY @ OWATONNA
- 8-1 Loss
- Fall to 0-12
- Austin goal: Erin Bickler (A- Claire Olson)
- SHOTS:
- Austin- 9
- Owatonna- 37
- Next game: vs. Albert Lea 1/5s
- BOYS SOCCER
- Matias Parada: committed to Luther College
- LYLE-PACELLI
- BOYS BASKETBALL @ CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY
- 82-32 Win
- Improve to 4-2
- Athletics lead 38-17 at halftime
- Brady Lester: game high 21 points
- Nathan Drees: 9 points, 6 steals, 4 assists
- Next game: vs. Grand Meadow 1/6
- GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. LEROY-OSTRANDER
- 90-39 Win
- Improve to 7-1
- Athletics lead 53-22 at halftime
- FIRST HALF
- FG: 22/39 (56.4%)
- 3PT: 9/16 (56.25%)
- Started 9/10
- FT: 0/2
- SECOND HALF
- FG: 16/27 (59.26%)
- 3PT: 2/6 (33.33%)
- FT: 3/5 (60%)
- TOTAL
- FG: 38/66 (57.57%)
- 3PT: 11/22 (50%)
- FT: 3/7 (42.9%)
- Kristi Fett: 18 points, 2 blocks
- Caitlin Roberts: 14 points
- Next game: @ Houston 1/6
- GRAND MEADOW
- GIRLS BASKETBALL @ SCHAEFFER ACADEMY
- 61-34 Win
- Improve to 6-4 (W6)
- Larks lead 32-18 at halftime
- Jordyn Glynn: 21 points
- Riley Queensland: 15 points
- Next game: @ Lanesboro 1/6
- FOOTBALL
- RB/LB Christopher Bain committed to Southwest Minnesota State
- SOUTHLAND
- BOYS BASKETBALL @ CALEDONIA
- PPD; Makeup TBD
- GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. CALEDONIA
- PPD; Makeup TBD