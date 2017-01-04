No injuries reported in ambulance rollover near LeRoy Wednesday morning

No injuries were reported after an ambulance traveling from Charles City, Iowa to Rochester rolled over early Wednesday morning near LeRoy.

Mower County Sheriff Terese Amazi reported that an American Medical Response ambulance being driven by 23-year old Ashley May Sibbits overturned and landed on its top when it skidded off Mower County Road 14 south of 160th Street, which was icy at the time of the accident. Sibbits and a crew member, 57-year old Lawrence Wayne Jones were transporting a 74-year old patient to Mayo Clinic/St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester at the time of the accident, which occurred at approximately 4:36 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Sibbits, Jones and the patient are all from Charles City. The LeRoy Fire Department and Ambulance squad also responded to the accident scene.