Austin man facing charges after burglary at Austin Daily Herald

An Austin man could be facing 3rd degree burglary charges after Austin Police responded to a burglary in progress at the Austin Daily Herald early Wednesday morning.

Chief of Police Brian Krueger reported that officers responded at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and learned that the suspect could still be in the building. A perimeter was set up and officers wound up arresting 32-year old Brandon Ingersoll after he exited the building through the south door.

Krueger stated that a preliminary report on the incident showed that officers observed evidence of a burglary that occurred in several desks and a safe. A backpack found near the south door was also taken in as evidence, and a K-9 unit was brought in to search the building, but no other suspects were found.

Ingersoll is currently being held in the Mower County jail, and Chief Krueger noted that Ingersoll is a suspect in two other break-ins that occurred at the Herald in the last six weeks.