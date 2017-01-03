Austin Police kept busy over the New Year’s Day weekend

The Austin Police Department was kept busy with various incidents over the New Year’s holiday weekend.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen UPS package Friday afternoon at 3:19 p.m. on the 800 block of 11th Avenue Southwest.

The victim stated to authorities that she heard a UPS truck and saw the driver drop off a white package containing a leather jacket valued at $350. She went on to note that she had to turn off running water in her house before retrieving the package, and when she went to the front door to do so, the package was gone. Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that the victim talked to her neighbors about the theft, but none of them saw who might have taken the package.

Austin Police also responded to a call Saturday night at 9:49 p.m. from the 300 block of 2nd Avenue Northeast concerning five Mower County vehicles that had sustained damage.

A witness stated to authorities that he saw several males near the vehicles, and one of them threw a rock or a brick at one of the vehicles. Officers responded and observed five vehicles that had sustained damage to their windshields from a stick or a bat. Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that there are no suspects from the incident at this time.

Officers from the Austin Police Department and members of the Austin Fire Department responded to a small oven fire Saturday night at 11:54 p.m. on the 400 block of 3rd Street Southeast.

Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that the fire was sparked by a burnt heating element in the stove, and that there was minimal damage done to the residence. The Austin Fire Department cleared the scene at 12:05 a.m.

Austin Police responded to a report of a stolen antique table Sunday afternoon at 2:33 p.m. from the 800 block of 12th Avenue Northwest.

The victim stated to authorities that sometime between December 26th and January 1st, an unknown person or persons had entered their garage and removed an antique oak oval table that was being stored there. Chief Krueger reported that it is unknown how the suspect or suspects gained entry into the garage, and that there are no suspects in the theft at this time.

Austin Police also responded to a report of a stolen vehicle Monday night at 8:45 p.m. on the 1700 block of 1st Avenue Northeast.

The victim stated to responding officers that his black 2003 GMC Yukon with a Minnesota license plate number of 465-TMG was stolen from in front of a residence he was visiting on the block sometime between 7 and 8:40 p.m. The victim still had the keys to the vehicle, and it is unknown at this time how it was removed from in front of the residence. Chief Krueger stated that information on the vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center, and that there are no suspects in the theft at this time.

If anyone has any information on the thefts that took place over the weekend, they are reminded that they can remain anonymous when calling Austin Police at 437-9400. You can also leave an anonymous tip via the department’s TIP-411 phone app for I-Phone and Android phones, or you can also leave an anonymous tip by logging on to www.tip411.com.