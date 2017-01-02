Prep Recap: 1/2/17

Our Mower County area teams ended 2016 on a high notes. You can find all of the weekend’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- BOYS HOCKEY VS. EVELETH-GILBERT 12/30 (@ E-G INVITATIONAL)
- 7-3 Loss
- Fall to 4-6
- SHOTS:
- Austin- 18
- Eveleth-Gilbert- 34
- Austin goals: Jake Halsey (Unassisted), Jack Dankert (A- Hunter Guyette, Dylan Svboda), Brayden Merritt (A- Kory Potach)
- Noah Bawek: 27 saves
- Next game: @ Mankato West 1/5
- #7 BOYS BASKETBALL @ STEWARTVILLE 12/30
- 79-52 Win
- Improve to 6-0
- Lead 42-33 at halftime
- Outscored Tigers 37-19 in 2nd half
- Next game: vs. Rochester Century 1/3