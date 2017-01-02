Prep Recap: 1/2/17

Austin High Sports Logo

Our Mower County area teams ended 2016 on a high notes. You can find all of the weekend’s prep notes here. 

 

  • AUSTIN

 

    • BOYS HOCKEY VS. EVELETH-GILBERT 12/30 (@ E-G INVITATIONAL)
      • 7-3 Loss
      • Fall to 4-6
      • SHOTS:
        • Austin- 18
        • Eveleth-Gilbert- 34
      • Austin goals: Jake Halsey (Unassisted), Jack Dankert (A- Hunter Guyette, Dylan Svboda), Brayden Merritt (A- Kory Potach)
      • Noah Bawek: 27 saves
      • Next game: @ Mankato West 1/5

    • #7 BOYS BASKETBALL @ STEWARTVILLE 12/30
      • 79-52 Win
      • Improve to 6-0
      • Lead 42-33 at halftime
        • Outscored Tigers 37-19 in 2nd half
      • Next game: vs. Rochester Century 1/3