Prep Preview/Recap: 12/30/16

We get our last Mower County area game of 2016 tonight. You can find all of Friday’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- BOYS HOCKEY VS. PROCTOR (@ EVELETH-GILBERT INVITATIONAL)
- 3-1 Loss
- Fall to 4-5
- Austin goal: Kaleb Ree (1P- 7:10; Assists- Bryar Flanders, Brayden Merritt)
- Proctor scored three unanswered after Austin’s goal
- Next game: vs. Eveleth-Gilbert (host) 12/30 @ 6:00 p.m.
- GIRLS HOCKEY VS. SIMLEY (@ HOST INVITATIONAL)
- 2-0 Loss
- Drop to 1-11
- Next game: @ Owatonna 1/3/17
- #7 BOYS BASKETBALL (5-0; 3-0 Section 1AAA) @ STEWARTVILLE (3-4; 1-1 Section 1AAA) 12/30 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 85-71 Win @ #1 Caledonia (AA) 12/28
- Tigers coming off 54-35 Win vs. Albert Lea 12/22
- Packers Won 68-33 vs. Stewartville 2/24 @ Section 1AAA Quarterfinals
- GRAND MEADOW
- BOYS BASKETBALL VS. #4 GOODHUE (@ GM INVITATIONAL)
- 55-22 Loss
- Fall to 2-5
- Next game: @ Glenville-Emmons 1/5/17