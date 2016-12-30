Prep Preview/Recap: 12/30/16

December 30, 2016 Sports Leave a reply
Packers hockey

We get our last Mower County area game of 2016 tonight. You can find all of Friday’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • BOYS HOCKEY VS. PROCTOR (@ EVELETH-GILBERT INVITATIONAL)
        • 3-1 Loss
        • Fall to 4-5
        • Austin goal: Kaleb Ree (1P- 7:10; Assists- Bryar Flanders, Brayden Merritt)
        • Proctor scored three unanswered after Austin’s goal
        • Next game: vs. Eveleth-Gilbert (host) 12/30 @ 6:00 p.m.

      • GIRLS HOCKEY VS. SIMLEY (@ HOST INVITATIONAL)
        • 2-0 Loss
        • Drop to 1-11
        • Next game: @ Owatonna 1/3/17

      • #7 BOYS BASKETBALL (5-0; 3-0 Section 1AAA) @ STEWARTVILLE (3-4; 1-1 Section 1AAA) 12/30 @ 7:15 P.M.
        • Coming off 85-71 Win @ #1 Caledonia (AA) 12/28
        • Tigers coming off 54-35 Win vs. Albert Lea 12/22
        • Packers Won 68-33 vs. Stewartville 2/24 @ Section 1AAA Quarterfinals

 

  • GRAND MEADOW

 

    • BOYS BASKETBALL VS. #4 GOODHUE (@ GM INVITATIONAL)
      • 55-22 Loss
      • Fall to 2-5
      • Next game: @ Glenville-Emmons 1/5/17