Prep Preview/Recap: 12/29/16

Our Mower County area teams posted a perfect record on Wednesday. You can find all of today’s prep notes and results here.
- AUSTIN
- BOYS HOCKEY @ KITTSON CENTRAL (@ EVELETH-GILBERT INVITATIONAL)
- 5-4 Win
- Improve to 4-4
- SHOTS
- Austin- 46
- Kittson- 23
- Austin goals: Kory Potach, Hunter Guyette (2), Kaleb Ree, Dylan Svboda
- Noah Bawek: 19 saves
- Next game: vs. Proctor 12/29 @ 4:00 (@ E-G)
- GIRLS HOCKEY (1-10; 0-4 Section 1A) VS. SIMLEY (3-8; 2-2 Section 4A) @ HOST INVITATIONAL 12/29 @ 5:30 P.M.
- Coming off 4-3 Loss vs. St. Paul Blades 12/27
- Spartans coming off 3-0 Win vs. Albert Lea 12/28
- #7 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. #1 CALEDONIA
- 85-71 Win
- Improve to 5-0
- Lead 34-27 at halftime
- FIRST HALF
- FG: 13/29 (44.8%)
- 3PT: 6/13 (46.2%)
- FT: ⅔ (66.7%)
- SECOND HALF
- FG:17/24 (70.8%)
- 3PT: 8/10 (80%)
- FT: 9/12 (75%)
- TOTAL
- FG: 30/53 (56.6%)
- 3PT: 14/23 (60.9%)
- FT: 11/15 (73.34%)
- Duoth Gach: team high 24 points
- Both Gach: 19 points (all in 2H)
- 9 players scored
- TEAM: 14 3s
- Next game: @ Stewartville 12/30
- GRAND MEADOW
- BOYS BASKETBALL VS. ALDEN-CONGER @ GM INVITATIONAL
- 62-55 Win
- Improve to 2-4
- Tied at 27 at halftime
- Knights ended first half on 12-0 run
- Connor King: team high 19 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals
- Next game: vs. Goodhue 12/29 @ 7:30 p.m.