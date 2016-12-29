Prep Preview/Recap: 12/29/16

December 29, 2016 Sports Leave a reply
20161228_163529

Our Mower County area teams posted a perfect record on Wednesday. You can find all of today’s prep notes and results here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • BOYS HOCKEY @ KITTSON CENTRAL (@ EVELETH-GILBERT INVITATIONAL)
        • 5-4 Win
        • Improve to 4-4
        • SHOTS
          • Austin- 46
          • Kittson- 23
        • Austin goals: Kory Potach, Hunter Guyette (2), Kaleb Ree, Dylan Svboda
        • Noah Bawek: 19 saves
        • Next game: vs. Proctor 12/29 @ 4:00 (@ E-G)
      • GIRLS HOCKEY (1-10; 0-4 Section 1A) VS. SIMLEY (3-8; 2-2 Section 4A) @ HOST INVITATIONAL 12/29 @ 5:30 P.M.
        • Coming off 4-3 Loss vs. St. Paul Blades 12/27
        • Spartans coming off 3-0 Win vs. Albert Lea 12/28
      • #7 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. #1 CALEDONIA
        • 85-71 Win
        • Improve to 5-0
        • Lead 34-27 at halftime
        • FIRST HALF
          • FG: 13/29 (44.8%)
          • 3PT: 6/13 (46.2%)
          • FT: ⅔ (66.7%)
        • SECOND HALF
          • FG:17/24 (70.8%)
          • 3PT: 8/10 (80%)
          • FT: 9/12 (75%)
        • TOTAL
          • FG: 30/53 (56.6%)
          • 3PT: 14/23 (60.9%)
          • FT: 11/15 (73.34%)
        • Duoth Gach: team high 24 points
        • Both Gach: 19 points (all in 2H)
        • 9 players scored
        • TEAM: 14 3s
        • Next game: @ Stewartville 12/30

 

  • GRAND MEADOW

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL VS. ALDEN-CONGER @ GM INVITATIONAL
        • 62-55 Win
        • Improve to 2-4
        • Tied at 27 at halftime
          • Knights ended first half on 12-0 run
        • Connor King: team high 19 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals
        • Next game: vs. Goodhue 12/29 @ 7:30 p.m.

 

 

 