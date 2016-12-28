Prep Preview/Recap: 12/28/16

With our Mower County area schools in their winter break, we get a rare busy Wednesday on the prep sports docket. You can find all of today’s notes here.
- AUSTIN
- GIRLS HOCKEY VS. ST. PAUL BLADES @ HOST INVITATIONAL
- 4-3 Loss
- Fall to 1-10
- Blades scored GWG with 1:28 left in regulation
- Austin goals: Claire Olson, Lily Holtz (PP), Erin Bickler
- Next game: vs. Simley 12/29
- BOYS HOCKEY (3-4; 3-2 Section 1A-West) @ EVELETH-GILBERT (4-5; 4-3 Section 7A) 12/28 @ 2:00 P.M. @ E-G INVITATIONAL
- Coming off 7-1 Loss @ Rochester Century 12/22
- Golden Bears coming off 6-3 Loss vs. Greenway/Nash-Kee
- Have not played in the last decade
- #7 BOYS BASKETBALL (4-0; 3-0 Section 1AAA) @ #1 CALEDONIA (5-0; 2-0 Section 1AA) 12/28 @ 5:00 P.M.
- Pregame at 4:30 on AM 1480 KAUS and myaustinminnesota.com.
- Coming off 101-64 Win vs. Winona 12/22
- Warriors coming off 73-55 Win @ Lewiston-Altura 12/20
- Packers Lost 64-42 vs. Caledonia (@ Winona State Invite) 12/31/15
- Ended the regular season 14-2 after that loss
- GRAND MEADOW
- BOYS BASKETBALL (1-4; 1-4 Section 1A-West) VS. ALDEN-CONGER (1-4; 1-4 Section 1A-West) 12/28 @ 7:30 P.M. @ GRAND MEADOW INVITATIONAL
- Coming off 73-34 Loss vs. Spring Grove 12/22
- Knights coming off 55-32 Loss @ Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 12/22