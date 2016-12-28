Austin man changes plea to guilty in 2015 murder case

An Austin man has reached a plea agreement in a murder case in Mower County District Court.

38-year old Michael McIntosh pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree murder on Wednesday in Mower County District Court. Investigators say he killed 39-year old David Madison of Austin, whose body was found in the Cedar River on November 1, 2015.

McIntosh was released from jail on October 29, three days before Madison’s body was found. According to the court complaint in the case, Madison died from blunt head trauma and strangulation.

During the hearing on Wednesday, McIntosh’s attorney offered, as part of the plea, a 15-year prison sentence. Judge Jeffery Kritzer accepted the guilty plea, but did not accept the prison term.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys waived a pre-sentencing investigation and agreed to have the department of corrections complete a pre-sentencing worksheet instead. A sentencing date has not been set at this time.