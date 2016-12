Prep Preview: 12/27/16

As 2016 comes to a close, you can find which Mower County area teams have games remaining on their schedule in this calendar year.

AUSTIN

GIRLS HOCKEY HOST HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT @ RIVERSIDE ARENA 12/27 ALL DAY Teams involved: Austin, Albert Lea, Winona, Simley and St. Paul Blades.



WEDNESDAY 12/28

AUSTIN BOYS HOCKEY @ EVELETH-GILBERT @ 2:00 P.M. Part of E-G Tournament





#7 AUSTIN BOYS BASKETBALL @ #1 CALEDONIA (AA) @ 5:00 P.M. 4:45 pregame on AM 1480 KAUS and myaustinminnesota.com





GRAND MEADOW BOYS BASKETBALL VS. ALDEN-CONGER @ 7:30 P.M. Part of GM Invitational



THURSDAY 12/28

AUSTIN BOYS HOCKEY VS. PROCTOR @ NOON Part of Eveleth-Gilbert Tournament





GRAND MEADOW BOYS BASKETBALL VS. GOODHUE @ 7:00 P.M. Part of GM Invitational



FRIDAY 12/29