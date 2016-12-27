Austin Police searching for suspect in Apollo III robbery

Austin Police are searching for a robbery suspect who remains at large after he took an undisclosed amount of cash from the Apollo III convenience store at 3011 West Oakland Ave. just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Austin Police Captain Dave McKichan reported that the suspect, an older white male wearing a blue face mask entered the store and told the male store clerk that “This is a robbery.”

He then ordered the clerk to the back of the store and told him to count to a certain number after he took cash from the register, in order to allow the suspect to flee. The clerk reported that he heard the door bell sound and when it did, he ran to the front and contacted authorities.

The clerk reported to authorities that no weapon was alluded to or seen, and he did not see a suspect vehicle either before or after the incident. No one else was in the store.

The suspect is described as a male with a medium build, probably in his 50s and 5 foot-8 inches tall. He was wearing dark clothing and a hoodie tied with its hood up.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Austin Police Department at 437-9400.