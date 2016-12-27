5th Annual Tyler Brady Memorial Hockey Tournament

This year’s Tyler Brady Scholarship Fund event will be held between January 13-15 at Packer Arena in Austin.

On Saturday January 14 the Brady family and friends will be hosting a family event to replenish the Scholarship Fund at the Austin Eagles Club. Silent auction, raffles and 50/50 drawing will take place between 2 PM-6:30 PM. Meanwhile, burger baskets will be sold between 3 PM-6:30 PM.

Scholarships are awarded to qualifying families to offset hockey registration and equipment expenses.

For questions or more information, call: 507-438-3896.