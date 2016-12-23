No special session to address skyrocketing health insurance premiums will affect Austin area residents

A special session just before Christmas to deal with skyrocketing health insurance premiums on MNsure, a tax bill and a bonding will not be taking place after a recent meeting between Governor Mark Dayton and Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt (DOWT) ended amid flying accusations. KAUS News spoke with Austin City Administrator Craig Clark, who stated that Austin area residents and others around the state who would have benefited from a special session are now stuck waiting for the regular session to start in early January….

Clark went on to state that cities like Austin will look to re-establish a working relationship with the state legislature during the upcoming session….

Each side accused the other of changing the rules of the game at the last minute as the main reason for the failure to convene a special session. The next regular session of the Minnesota Legislature will convene on January 3rd.