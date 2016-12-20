Austin City Council approves tax levy and budget for 2017 at their last meeting for 2016

The Austin City Council approved the city’s tax levy and budget for 2017 at their last regularly scheduled meeting for 2016 Monday evening at the Austin City Council chambers.

The city’s tax levy for 2017 will total $5,341,000, a 9% increase from approximately $4.9 million in 2016, and the city’s budget for 2017 will total $31,252,900. In other business, the council approved the city’s 5-year capital improvement plan for the years 2017-2021. Finance Director Tom Dankert stated to the council that the plan outlines $102 million in projects, which are largely dependent on the funds available at the time.

The Austin City Council also approved an agreement with MN/DOT for the 11th Drive Northeast bridge project. The city’s cost will total $127,993, with funding through a grant from the Hormel Foundation through the Vision 20/20 Wayfinding Committee in the amount of $150,000. The council also approved a Mighty Ducks grant agreement for $60,000 in air quality improvements at Riverside Arena, and approved a labor agreement with the Austin Employees Association for the years 2017 through 2019.

In other business, the Austin City Council moved to adopt the city’s comprehensive land use plan. The Austin Planning Commission reported to the council that the plan should assist in providing continuity in land use decisions, balancing competing private interests, protecting public interests, shaping the apperance of the community and promoting economic development. The council also approved a One Watershed, One Plan agreement with the Cedar River Watershed District and approved an extensive list of appointments and reappointments to various city boards and commissions.

Recognition was also given at Monday evening’s meeting to outgoing city council members Michael Jordahl and Jeremy Carolan, who each served a four-year term on the council. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Austin City Council will be their organizational meeting Tuesday, January 3rd 2017 in the Austin City Council chambers.