Austin Police respond to report of missing handgun Sunday evening

Austin Police responded to a report of a missing handgun Sunday evening at 6:10 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 300 block of 27th Street Southwest.

The 52-year old victim stated to officers that his stainless steel, .380 caliber handgun had been left in a bag with a friend at the residence. When he returned, the gun was missing.

The friend of the victim stated that someone else took the handgun, and Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that information on the incident has been forwarded to detectives with the Austin Police Department.