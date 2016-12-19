Austin man arrested for hit-and-run incident Sunday night

A 23-year old Austin man was arrested after Austin Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident Sunday night at 8:04 p.m. on the 700 block of 6th Avenue Southeast.

Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that an eyewitness called authorities while on a foot chase with the suspect in the incident who had crashed his 2002 Saturn into a parked van, and then fled on foot.

Officers were able to locate the suspect, 23-year old Dargan Patterson of Austin running northbound on 8th Street and turning onto 7th Avenue Southeast. Patterson was apprehended and taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems of Austin by Gold Cross Ambulance for treatment of a laceration on his arm.

After being treated, he was transported to the Mower County jail where he was processed for a DWI. Patterson is currently in the Mower County jail where he is facing charges of 4th degree DWI, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernailia.