Public hearing for the possible closing of the Brownsdale Elementary School to be held Feb. 29

A public hearing for the purpose of collecting information concerning the possible closing of the Brownsdale Elementary School will be held next Monday at 6 p.m. at the school in Brownsdale. KAUS News spoke with Hayfield Community Schools Superintendent Belinda Selfors, who talks more about what will be taking place Monday night..

Selfors went on to state that there are multiple reasons as to why the district is looking to possibly close the school..

Selfors went on to note that the board is reviewing multiple options concerning the issue, including voting on the issue on their own, putting the matter to a community vote, tabling the issue, or looking at other options for reducing expenses. All of the information concerning the public hearing can be found on the district’s webpage at www.hayfield.k12.mn.us.