Austin Snow Removal Ordinance is in effect

The Austin Snow Removal ordinance went into effect at 8:00 Monday evening. The Snow Removal Ordinance remains in effect until 8:00 Thursday evening (72 hours).

This means parking is allowed only on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd numbered days and parking on the even numbered side of the street on even numbered days.

Additionally, parking is prohibited in the business areas (Sterling, Downtown and East Side) between !am and 8am through the duration of the Snow Removal Ordinance.

Change over time, moving from one side of the street to the other, is 8 am.