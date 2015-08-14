A special legislative session to help struggling business owners on Lake Mille Lacs?

August 14, 2015 Local News 1 comment
Governor Mark Dayton continues pushing a work group for a plan to help struggling business owners on Lake Mille Lacs because of the early closing of the lake’s walleye season as a possible special legislative session to address the situation may be held.  State District 27A Representative Peggy Bennett, Republican from Albert Lea says that all those involved need to make the next step a cautious one…

Bennett stated that a possible special session to address the situation could lead down a slippery slope..

Bennett can be reached by telephone at (651) 296-8216, or via e-mail at rep.peggy.bennett@house.mn.

  • http://www.lugnutzautosalvage.com Lug Nutz Auto Salvage

    What is the governor going to do about the struggling businesses that are in the steel industry, I own an Auto Salvage Yard that is upside down over $500,000, When are you going to help us out!! The resort owners are just a small handful, This problem with the steel prices is affecting thousands of people and businesses. The problem I see if you are going to keep allowing the tribes to net out the fish then it should be there responsibility to restock the lakes not the tax payers, they should be helping the resorts not the tax payers