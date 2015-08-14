A special legislative session to help struggling business owners on Lake Mille Lacs?

Governor Mark Dayton continues pushing a work group for a plan to help struggling business owners on Lake Mille Lacs because of the early closing of the lake’s walleye season as a possible special legislative session to address the situation may be held. State District 27A Representative Peggy Bennett, Republican from Albert Lea says that all those involved need to make the next step a cautious one…

Bennett stated that a possible special session to address the situation could lead down a slippery slope..

Bennett can be reached by telephone at (651) 296-8216, or via e-mail at rep.peggy.bennett@house.mn.