A double-murder case in Fillmore County from 1936 has a new lead, and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office believes there’s enough evidence to charge Elmer Erickson with the murders of Knute and Sever Olson. KAUS News spoke with Captain John De George of the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, who talks about why he started re-examining the case last year..

De George went on to give his conclusions on the case when his portion of the investigation wrapped up…

De George stated that since the murders took place 79 years ago, the Fillmore County Attorney’s Office believes they would not be able to establish guilt beyond a resonable doubt in the case..

De George went on to note that the purpose of releasing the new information is to bring interest back into the cold case..

Sever Olson, 71, and Knute Olson, 67, were robbed and murdered at their farm in Bristol Township in Fillmore County three miles north of the Minnesota/Iowa border in late November of 1936. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office is hoping that anyone with any information on the case who hasn’t already come forward, will do so now.