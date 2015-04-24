Pacelli High School announces its Athletic Hall of Fame indcutees for 2015

Pacelli High School this week announced the inductees for 2015 for their Athletic Hall of Fame.

The inductees will include Jerry Allen, who started Pacelli Golf Day 36 years ago, Jim Stolzenberg, who started for three straight undefeated football teams in 1936, 37 and 38, Laura Lukes Probst, who helped lead the Shamrocks to a district basketball championship in 1985, Kenneth “Kenny” Miller, who was a member of Pacelli’s 1965 state baseball championship team, Dave Rockers, an all-state football player, plus a letterwinner in basketball and baseball in the early 1970’s, Kathy Quinn Hennessey, who was a two-time state champion sprinter and a member of the first girl’s track team at Pacelli in 1970, and Leon Zender, who was a member of Pacelli’s 1958 state boys’ basketball championship team.

The seven inductees will be enshrined in the Pacelli Athletic Hall of Fame at a banquet on June 19 at St. Edward’s Corcoran Center.