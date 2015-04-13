Groundbreaking held for new apartment housing project adjacent to Hormel Institute

Groundbreaking ceremonies were held today for the new Science Park Apartment Housing Project for the neighborhood to the east of the Hormel Institute, University of Minnesota in Northeast Austin. Gary Ray, Chairman of the Institute states that a growing demand for rental housing in Austin was a main catalyst in starting the project…

Ray went on to note that the process of first acquiring the land for the project started some time ago…

Scicence Park Housing, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Hormel Foundation, will own the 42-unit facility, and it will be managed by a new local business, Innovative Housing Concepts. The three-story facility will feature 30 one-bedroom units, 11 two-bedroom units and one four-bedroom quad. Construction will start in May, with occupancy to begin in the spring of 2016.