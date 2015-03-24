Austin School Board approves site work for Wescott Athletic Complex project

The Austin School Board unanimously approved a bid from G.I. Contracting, Inc. of Medina for site work on the Wescott Athletic Complex project at a special meeting Monday afternoon at Austin High School.

The work will include prepping the site for artificial turf, upgrading electrical service at the stie, and lighting for the track field.

The board tabled approval of construction bids for the project until April 13, as Director of Buildings and Grounds Matt Miller stated that there was only one bidder for the project. He went on to note that he wanted to do his due dilligence to make sure the district is accepting the best bid possible for the project, and that the addtional time will allow him to analyze numbers and to make the best recommendation possible to the board.

The district is still planning for a substantial completion date for the project of August 15.